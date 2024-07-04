ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $23.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,071.41. 779,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $970.56 and its 200-day moving average is $913.09. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,077.22. The company has a market capitalization of $422.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

