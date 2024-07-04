ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. ASE Technology makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,795 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ASE Technology by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 830,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616,250 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ASE Technology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,524,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 400,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after buying an additional 313,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE ASX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3209 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASE Technology

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.