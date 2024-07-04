Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 142,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 776,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after buying an additional 1,143,452 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,160,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,126,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

