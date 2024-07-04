Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 2,988 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $20,856.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,468.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arteris Price Performance
NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Arteris
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.