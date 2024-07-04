ARPA (ARPA) Price Down 18.2% This Week

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, ARPA has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. ARPA has a total market cap of $57.86 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARPA token can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARPA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04195431 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $7,915,734.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARPA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARPA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.