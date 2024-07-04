Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in ARM were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM stock traded up 4.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 168.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,649,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 113.27. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 177.31.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 103.68.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

