ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

ARKK stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. 7,343,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,405,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.