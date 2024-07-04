Ark 1-Day Volume Hits $19.03 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $67.02 million and $19.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000922 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001574 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,890,924 coins and its circulating supply is 181,890,514 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.