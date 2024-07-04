Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.94. 858,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,040,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Specifically, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.