Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 143.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 132,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,643.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 185,784 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

