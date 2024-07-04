Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $309,496,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $295,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,426. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

