Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Down 5.7% in June

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.
Aozora Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
