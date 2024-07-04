Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Down 5.7% in June

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Aozora Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

