Analyzing HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) & First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First US Bancshares and HBT Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $56.19 million 0.95 $8.48 million $1.34 6.90 HBT Financial $265.05 million 2.40 $65.84 million $2.26 8.89

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. First US Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 14.55% 9.57% 0.80% HBT Financial 26.29% 16.14% 1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First US Bancshares and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A HBT Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00

HBT Financial has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Given HBT Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.8% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First US Bancshares pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

First US Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HBT Financial beats First US Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans, including residential housing projects, commercial and industrial development, and for purchase and improvement of raw land for agricultural production; mortgage loans on one-to-four family and multi-family residential properties; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans, loans for household and personal purposes, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by collateral in form of personal property items. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; commercial checking accounts; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

