Analysts Set Crane (NYSE:CR) Target Price at $143.67

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $144.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.51. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.57 and a 1 year high of $150.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Crane by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after buying an additional 685,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,659,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $21,302,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 98.0% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Crane by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 110,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

