AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.11% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.87. 422,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.