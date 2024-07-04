AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

WSC stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,324. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

