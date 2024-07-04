AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 148.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $33,434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $18,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,107,000 after buying an additional 76,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $12,941,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $249.97. 245,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73.

Insider Activity

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 5,111 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.24, for a total value of $1,227,866.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,091 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,693 in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

