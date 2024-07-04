AMI Asset Management Corp Has $47.52 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $47,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of STZ traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,250. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.63.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

