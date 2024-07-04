AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCD traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,543. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.32. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

