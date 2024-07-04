Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 114.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,427,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Amgen by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 722,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,112,000 after purchasing an additional 358,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.38. 1,000,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.80.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

