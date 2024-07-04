Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.38. 1,000,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.91. The company has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.