American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,200. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.