American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 5.1%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 396,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 920,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

