American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Purchases Shares of 29,778 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $691,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $63.33. 9,154,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,689. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $272.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

