American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Purchases New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,121 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of American National Bank & Trust Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 350.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $184,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,367 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $554,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,937 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $111.79.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

