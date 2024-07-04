American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of American National Bank & Trust Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after buying an additional 220,006 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,379,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $560.45. The stock had a trading volume of 284,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,738. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $471.93 and a 12 month high of $569.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.99. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.