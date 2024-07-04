American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $434.81. The company had a trading volume of 826,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $448.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

