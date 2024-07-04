American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

