American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Invests $578,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 9,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 48,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 216,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.59. 3,995,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,495. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

