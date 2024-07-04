American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys Shares of 21,398 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,925. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.09.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

