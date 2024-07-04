American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.40. 878,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.