American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 1.1% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,700,000 after buying an additional 150,772 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,611. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

