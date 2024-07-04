Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $196.76 and last traded at $197.59. Approximately 31,597,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 42,104,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Specifically, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,548 shares of company stock worth $12,774,204. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

