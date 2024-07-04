Amarillo National Bank Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,513,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,662,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

