Amarillo National Bank Has $648,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. 1,178,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.