Amarillo National Bank Acquires 21,382 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 380.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after buying an additional 2,193,795 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,955,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,753,000 after buying an additional 1,545,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,845,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.27. 4,108,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

