Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Trading Up 7.2%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.98. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $796.52 million for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

