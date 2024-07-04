AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Spiros Maliagros Sells 5,769 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,725.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36.

ALTI stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

