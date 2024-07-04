Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.90

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.90 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 120.50 ($1.52). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 12,525 shares changing hands.

Alpha Real Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £73.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,025.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 69.64 and a quick ratio of 31.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.87.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider William (Bill) Simpson bought 10,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,961.04). Corporate insiders own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.