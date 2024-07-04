Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.18.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

