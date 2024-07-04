Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after buying an additional 505,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,795,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LNT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 568,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

