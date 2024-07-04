Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 175,117 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 103.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 330,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 167,794 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 855,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 428,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.