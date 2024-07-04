Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AC. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of AC opened at C$17.80 on Thursday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.53.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

