Aion (AION) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $3,695.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078759 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010381 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

