Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,310.0 days.

Aeroports de Paris Trading Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $122.06 on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $143.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

