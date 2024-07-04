Advisor Resource Council Trims Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,431 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period.

TAIL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,010 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

