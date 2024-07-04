Advisor Resource Council Sells 8,063 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,298,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26,774.0% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $93.64. 3,860,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,900. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.