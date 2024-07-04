Advisor Resource Council Sells 13,946 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $202.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

