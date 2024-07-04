Advisor Resource Council Sells 102,918 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 90.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.51. 460,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,424. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average of $177.37.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

