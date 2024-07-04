Advisor Resource Council Makes New $63,000 Investment in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.06% of KORU Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.01. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

